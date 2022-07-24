India in touch with China for return of thousands of medical students

NEW DELHI, July 23: India and China are in touch with each other to work out the modalities for facilitating the return of Indian medical students to that country, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Thousands of Indian students are unable to return to China for over two years due to Beijing's Covid-19 restrictions.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Centre has been taking up the matter of return of the Indian students with the Chinese authorities.

Mr Muraleedharan said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during their meetings on March 25 as well as on July 7.

"The Chinese side has recently expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of a limited number of Indian students on a trial basis depending upon need," he said.

Accordingly, the Indian embassy in Beijing issued a press release on April 29, seeking the details of the students who intend to return to China to continue their studies, the minister said.

"A list of all such students willing to return to China has been provided to the Chinese side for their consideration. The two sides are currently in touch with each other to work out further modalities for facilitating the return of Indian medical students to China," Mr Muraleedharan said. -PTI











