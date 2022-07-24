Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

California enacts gun control law inspired by Texas abortion ban

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 378

LOS ANGELES, July 23: California's governor signed into law Friday new gun control legislation modeled on a controversial legal approach used in Texas to curb access to abortions.
Last year, well before the US Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, the Republican-controlled state of Texas enacted a new law allowing individuals to sue anyone helping to terminate a pregnancy, if a fetal heartbeat could be detected.
The Texas law allowed the individuals who filed the civil complaints, if they won their case, to receive "damages" of at least $10,000.
Officials in the heavily Democrat-leaning state of California, where there is solid support for abortion rights as well as for strict gun control measures, decided to push for new legislation that uses the same controversial legal mechanism.
The law Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday will allow individuals to seek $10,000 from any person or company that manufactures, sells, or transports firearms that are banned in the state, which includes assault rifles and homemade so-called "ghost" guns.
State Senator Anthony Portantino, speaking at a press conference, was explicit that he and his bill co-authors had the Texas law in mind when they wrote their legislation.
"Frankly, if Texas can use a private right of action to attack women, we can use a private right of action to make California safer," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Rights group seeks arrest of  Rajapaksa in Singapore
Over 1,000 migrants arrive in Italy in hours: NGO, authorities
The rocket carrying China's second module for its Tiangong space station
Murmu to take oath as president on Monday
WHO triggers highest alert on Monkeypox
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Macron says Iran nuclear deal 'still possible'


Latest News
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft