Ukraine preparing to export grain despite Russian strike: Minister



Emergency crew members leave a residential building after a shelling in the centre of Kharkiv on July 23 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. photo : AFP

Russian missiles hit the southern port of Odesa, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

"We continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, The United States called Friday on Russia to let out Ukrainian grain quickly and voiced hope that a Turkish-brokered deal was well-structured enough to monitor compliance.

"We fully expect the implementation of today's arrangement to commence swiftly to prevent the world's most vulnerable from sliding deeper into insecurity and malnutrition," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"We're hopeful that this is going to make a difference. But we're clear-eyed about it," he said.

Speaking separately at the Aspen Security Forum, senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland praised the level of detail of the agreement negotiated by Turkey and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"It's now incumbent on Russia to actually implement this deal. But it is very well-structured in terms of monitoring and in terms of channels that the grain ought to be able to get out of," said Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs.

Nuland said that Russia was obliged to act after the blockade sparked by its invasion of Ukraine in February sent food prices soaring in developing countries, particularly in Africa, where it had banked on support.

"This came together because, I think, Russia ultimately felt the hot breath of global opprobrium and it was losing the global south, who had become convinced that this was really NATO's fault," she said.

Getting out the grain "should have been easy. We could have done this on the back of an envelope in the middle of an afternoon with the will."

US officials hailed the role of Turkey, a NATO ally that has had uneven relations with Washington due in part to its military involvement in Syria and purchases of weapons from Russia.

"We commend UN Secretary-General Guterres as well as Turkish President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan," Kirby said.

But, in response to a question, Kirby said the deal did not erase US concerns about Erdogan's threats of a new operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters, seen by Ankara as linked to separatists at home but close partners of Washington in battling the Islamic State (IS) group. -REUTERS, AFP











KYIV, July 23: Ukraine continues to prepare to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports despite a Russian missile strike that hit the port of Odesa on Saturday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.Russian missiles hit the southern port of Odesa, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war."We continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.Meanwhile, The United States called Friday on Russia to let out Ukrainian grain quickly and voiced hope that a Turkish-brokered deal was well-structured enough to monitor compliance."We fully expect the implementation of today's arrangement to commence swiftly to prevent the world's most vulnerable from sliding deeper into insecurity and malnutrition," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters."We're hopeful that this is going to make a difference. But we're clear-eyed about it," he said.Speaking separately at the Aspen Security Forum, senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland praised the level of detail of the agreement negotiated by Turkey and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres."It's now incumbent on Russia to actually implement this deal. But it is very well-structured in terms of monitoring and in terms of channels that the grain ought to be able to get out of," said Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs.Nuland said that Russia was obliged to act after the blockade sparked by its invasion of Ukraine in February sent food prices soaring in developing countries, particularly in Africa, where it had banked on support."This came together because, I think, Russia ultimately felt the hot breath of global opprobrium and it was losing the global south, who had become convinced that this was really NATO's fault," she said.Getting out the grain "should have been easy. We could have done this on the back of an envelope in the middle of an afternoon with the will."US officials hailed the role of Turkey, a NATO ally that has had uneven relations with Washington due in part to its military involvement in Syria and purchases of weapons from Russia."We commend UN Secretary-General Guterres as well as Turkish President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan," Kirby said.But, in response to a question, Kirby said the deal did not erase US concerns about Erdogan's threats of a new operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters, seen by Ankara as linked to separatists at home but close partners of Washington in battling the Islamic State (IS) group. -REUTERS, AFP