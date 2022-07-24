Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘I am the underdog’, says UK PM candidate Sunak

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 408

GRANTHAM, July 23: Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak, considered one of two remaining candidates to turn out to be Britain's subsequent prime minister, on Saturday described himself because the underdog within the contest.
Sunak's resignation helped set off a revolt that noticed Prime Minister Boris Johnson comply with step down after a collection of scandals. Members of the ruling Conservative Occasion will vote for a successor over the summer season, with an announcement due on Sept. 5.
Sunak led all rounds of the voting amongst Conservative Occasion lawmakers to scale back the sector to 2 candidates.
However it's international secretary Liz Truss who appears to have gained the benefit thus far among the many 200,000 members of the governing get together who will finally select the winner.
Truss held a 24-point lead over Sunak in a YouGov ballot of Conservative Occasion members revealed on Thursday.
"Be in little question, I'm the underdog," Sunak mentioned in a speech in Grantham, central England, the birthplace of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
Truss can be solely Britain's third feminine prime minister after Thatcher and Theresa Could whereas Sunak can be the nation's first chief of Indian origin. "The forces that be need this to be a coronation for the opposite candidate however I believe members desire a selection and they're ready to hear," he mentioned.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Rights group seeks arrest of  Rajapaksa in Singapore
Over 1,000 migrants arrive in Italy in hours: NGO, authorities
The rocket carrying China's second module for its Tiangong space station
Murmu to take oath as president on Monday
WHO triggers highest alert on Monkeypox
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Macron says Iran nuclear deal 'still possible'


Latest News
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft