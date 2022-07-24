Drug peddler held with yaba pills in Dhaka

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Friday claimed to have arrested a man from the city's Hatirjheel on charges of selling yaba pills.

Rab-3 conducted a drive in Hatirjheel's Mirbagh area at 9:30pm and arrested Arif Babu, 38, from Gosairhat upazila, Shariatpur.

Around 765 yaba pills, mobile phones, SIM cards, one knife and Tk2,160 were recovered from the possession of the accused, Rab sources told UNB.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrestee said he is an active member of a drug smuggling ring

Arif buys yaba pills from Cox's Bazar and sells them to different areas of the capital, according to Rab.

"Legal action has been taken against him," it added. -UNB