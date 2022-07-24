MA Latif MP condoles death of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi

CHATTOGRAM, July 23: MA Latif, MP has expressed deep grief over the death of Mohammad Fazle Rabbi Mia, Deputy Speaker of National parliament.

In a condolence message MA Latif said that the outstanding contribution made by the deceased in his illustrious professional and political life is truly commendable. The loss caused to the country and the party by his death is irreparable.

MA Latif MP expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the repose of the departed soul.







