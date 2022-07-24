3500 meters of current nets, boat seized from Halda River in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 23: A mobile court of the district administration in a drive seized 3,500 meters of current nets and a boat from different points of Hathazari and Raozan upazila of Halda River on Saturday.

Executive Magistrate and Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahidul Alam led the mobile court in cooperation with police, fisheries officials and members of the Integrated Development Foundation (IDF).

The illegal fishing net was seized in a five-hour-long drive beginning at 11 pm last night. The mobile court also seized a fishing boat for catching mother fish defying government order.

UNO Shahidul Alam said that the authority will conduct regular drive to protect the only natural fish breeding ground for carp in Bangladesh, the mother fish of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River, its dolphins and biodiversity.

"I request everyone to cooperate with the team by giving proper information", he added.

The net was installed in the river hoisted on bamboo poles, he said. -BSS







