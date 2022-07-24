MoU signed between IUT and IIUC

CHATTOGRAM, July 23: Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Islamic University of Technology (IUT) and International Islamic University of Chittagong (IIUC) at IUT conference room in Dhaka Gazipur on Friday.

Through this MoU various activities including joint research activities, seminars, workshops, short courses, academic staff exchange, and management staff exchange will be conducted between the two universities.

IUT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Omar Za, Dean, Registrar of IUT, IIUC Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Mashrurul Mawla, Treasurer Prof Dr Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Registrar AFM Akhtaruzzaman Kaiser were present on the occasion.











