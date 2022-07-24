Video
Bangladesh Premier League

A request or warning from Bashundhara Kings!

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 386
Mahtab Uddin

The ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 will wrapping up soon. Unofficially, Bashundhara Kings is the title winner as per points and remaining matches' calculation. But the club authority demanded from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) that it be awarded the trophy on its desired date otherwise would not receive the award afterwards.
On Saturday, through official correspondence, Bashundhara Kings General Secretary Biddut Kumar Bhowmik suggested the General Secretary of BFF hold the Awards ceremony on 25 July at its home venue, Bashundhara Kings Arena where the club will face another top rival Dhaka Abahani in one of its remaining matches.  
There it was found written, "Lastly, if the award ceremony is not organised on the Round-21, match no. 121 - 25 July 2022 - Bashundhara Kings vs Abahani Limited Dhaka at Bashundhara Sports Complex, Dhaka, then Bashundhara Kings will not accept the award given by Bangladesh Football Federation for Bangladesh Premier League 2021-2022."
The top club of local football made this request cum warning when there were 12 matches yet to be played before the BPL this season can be wrapped up. It is not like the champions were not awarded the trophy prior to closing the event in the past. But a request that contains threatening words may very unlikely to be considered.
The clubs can request BFF regarding many things. But can it threaten the football governing body in such a way? Or is it the way a professional club should act or is it the approach a top local football club should take while communicating with the governing body of local football?
Certainly, arrogant conduct by different clubs was seen before and none were taken positively by the local football followers. After learning the matter on Saturday, a question was heard everywhere. The question was - would these conducts be gone scot-free and pave the way for more arrogant actions for others or might the authority take proper steps and prevent any further discomfort?
The BFF had not given any official statement regarding the matter. The General Secretary of BFF Abu Nayeem Shohag said that they didn't take any decision to arrange the Awards ceremony on that day proposed by the club.


