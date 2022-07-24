Video
Woman cricketers to start conditioning camp

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 375

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) arranged a strength and conditioning camp for the Bangladesh National Women's Cricket team in a bid to keep them prepared for upcoming hectic cricket schedule.
The camp will run from July 24 to August 9 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium which commences at 9:00am today with YO-YO tests.
A total of 28 players were called up for the camp.
The players are: Murshida Khatun Happy, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Meghla, Sobhana Mostary, Suraya Azmim, Sharmin Akter Supta, Jahanara Alam, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rubya Haider Jhilik, Rabeya, Puja Chakrabortty, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shohaly Akhter, Fatema Jahan Sonia, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Sharmin Sultana and Shaila Sharmin.     -BSS


