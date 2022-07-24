England thrash South Africa in 2nd ODI



England's players walk off the pitch after winning the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 22, 2022. photo: AFP

South Africa, chasing 202 for victory in a match reduced by rain to 29 overs per side, were bowled out for just 83, with Topley sparking a top-order slump to 27-5 during a spell of 2-17 in four overs.

Spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali shared five wickets between them as South Africa were bowled out with nearly nine overs of their innings remaining.

The in-form Topley, rested from England's 62-run defeat in the first ODI at Durham on Tuesday, removed Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen for ducks just three days after they had scored a fifty and a hundred respectively.

Malan chipped to mid-on attempting to flick one off his pads and Van der Dussen feathered a thin edge through to wicketkeeper and England captain Jos Buttler.

David Willey, like Topley a left-arm quick, had the dangerous Quinton de Kock chipping to cover. And South Africa were 6-4 when Aiden Markram was run out without facing a ball by Buttler.

Sam Curran, another left-arm seamer, then bowled David Miller for 12 to leave the Proteas 27-5 inside nine overs.

And there was no way back from there for the Proteas against 50-over world champions England, for all that Heinrich Klassen made 33 -- one of just three double-figure scores in the innings -- against a disciplined England attack.

Earlier, Dwaine Pretorius marked his return to South Africa duty by taking four wickets as England were dismissed for 201.

Pretorius finished with career-best figures of 4-36, including removing star batsmen Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the space of three balls. -AFP











England's players walk off the pitch after winning the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 22, 2022. photo: AFP MANCHESTER, JULY 23: The returning Reece Topley sparked a dramatic collapse as England hammered South Africa by 118 runs in the second one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.South Africa, chasing 202 for victory in a match reduced by rain to 29 overs per side, were bowled out for just 83, with Topley sparking a top-order slump to 27-5 during a spell of 2-17 in four overs.Spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali shared five wickets between them as South Africa were bowled out with nearly nine overs of their innings remaining.The in-form Topley, rested from England's 62-run defeat in the first ODI at Durham on Tuesday, removed Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen for ducks just three days after they had scored a fifty and a hundred respectively.Malan chipped to mid-on attempting to flick one off his pads and Van der Dussen feathered a thin edge through to wicketkeeper and England captain Jos Buttler.David Willey, like Topley a left-arm quick, had the dangerous Quinton de Kock chipping to cover. And South Africa were 6-4 when Aiden Markram was run out without facing a ball by Buttler.Sam Curran, another left-arm seamer, then bowled David Miller for 12 to leave the Proteas 27-5 inside nine overs.And there was no way back from there for the Proteas against 50-over world champions England, for all that Heinrich Klassen made 33 -- one of just three double-figure scores in the innings -- against a disciplined England attack.Earlier, Dwaine Pretorius marked his return to South Africa duty by taking four wickets as England were dismissed for 201.Pretorius finished with career-best figures of 4-36, including removing star batsmen Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the space of three balls. -AFP