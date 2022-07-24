Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India beat West Indies by 3 runs in first ODI

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 403

Shikhar Dhawan (R) of India hits 4 and Nicholas Pooran (L) of West Indies watch during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Shikhar Dhawan (R) of India hits 4 and Nicholas Pooran (L) of West Indies watch during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Shikhar Dhawan (R) of India hits 4 and Nicholas Pooran (L) of West Indies watch during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 22, 2022. photo: AFP PORT OF SPAIN, JULY 23: India just managed to hold off the challenge of an inspired West Indies team with the under-strength visitors coming away with a three-run victory in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.
Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan's 97 was the foundation of his side's total of 308 for seven which appeared to be more than enough at the halfway stage given that the hosts were just coming off a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Bangladesh in Guyana a week earlier.
However, opener Kyle Mayers set the tone for the Caribbean side's chase with a top-score of 75 and with the rest of the batting order making important contributions the West Indies reached the final over needing 15 runs for victory.
Romario Shepherd, playing only because former captain Jason Holder was ruled out with Covid 19 in the morning, and Akeal Hosein managed to scramble 11 against the bowling of seamer Mohammed Siraj as they finished agonisingly short at 305 for six.
Dhawan's innings off 99 balls with three sixes and ten fours earned him the "Man of the Match" award although the left-handed opener was not too pleased with his team's effort in the field.
"We had a few nerves obviously towards the end of the match and maybe we didn't stick to our plans as well as we should have because if we had done so, especially with a few runs given away on the leg-side, the game would have been over as a contest earlier," Dhawan said after the match.
Put in on a sweltering morning, he saw opening partner Shubman Gill (64) play most of the shots early on in a stand of 119 off 18 overs. Shreyas Iyer stroked his way to 54 before becoming the second wicket for Gudakesh Motie.
Motie had earlier dismissed Dhawan via an excellent diving catch by Shamarh Brooks at backward-point as India lost momentum when ominously poised at 213 for one in the 34th over.
Motie and fellow left-arm spinner Hosein were the most economical of the West Indies bowlers although pacer Alzarri Joseph bolstered the home side's rearguard in the field with two important wickets.
"It's a bittersweet feeling," was West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran's summary of the match. "We've been talking about batting 50 overs and we did it this time but came up short.
"Still, we really competed well against one of the best teams in the world and we need to keep on improving against this type of opposition if we want to get our ODI cricket back on track."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jesus on target as Arsenal thrash Chelsea
France not finished after ending Dutch defence of women's Euro
PSG agree transfer of Mukiele from RB Leipzig
Ethiopia's Tsegay wins world 5000m gold, Hassan to leave Eugene empty-handed
Raphinha strikes again as Barca beat Real Madrid 1-0
Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns, heartbreak for Warner
Zaheer Abbas turns 75
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report


Latest News
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft