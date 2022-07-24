

Mushfiq, Hasan return to ODI squad as Ebadot dropped

Experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who was granted a leave for the recent tour of the West Indies for performing Hajj pilgrimage, returned to the national side but for the ODI series only. Mahmudullah, who had been rested as T20i captain for the tour, was also kept in the ODI squad.

Young pacer Hasan Mahmud, who represented Red and Greens in three ODIs and one T20i, last played an international match 16 months ago, made his way into both the squads after regaining his fitness from an injury. But still Bangladesh are going to miss Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mohammad Saifuddin during the tour while the poster boy of the country's cricket Shakib Al Hasan opted away from the entire tour.

Speedster and regular face of Bangladesh Test squad Ebadot Hossain, was a member of Bangladesh ODI squad for West Indies tour but remained uncapped, had been dropped.

But the T20i squad for the tour was full of surprises as the Tigers are going to play T20i matches for the first time since the emergence of the format without either of their fantastic-five Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. Irregular face in the squad, Nurul Hasan Sohan named the skipper! A number of fresh bloods injected in the squad.

The tour will begin with the T20i affairs and the first of the three-match series is slated for July 30 while the next game will take place on the following day. After one day rest, the last and the final game of the series is set for August 2. All the T20i matches will commence at 5:00pm (BST).

After the T20i series, the two sides will lock horns in ODIs set for August 5, 7 and 10. All of the one-dayers will kick start at 1:30pm (BST).

Harare Sports Club ground will host all the matches of the tour.



Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh T20 squad: Nurul Hasan (capt & wk), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon.













