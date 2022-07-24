Video
Home Back Page

All parties agree to unseat AL govt, says Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 368
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "If the government does not meet the demands of neutral government during the election period, then the demand will be fulfilled through waging a movement on the streets."
BNP Secretary General said it at the 'Meet the OCAB' programme of the Overseas Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (OCAB) at the National Press Club on Saturday.
Mirza Fakhrul said, 'We are talking to all political parties to create political unity in the country. All have agreed on simultaneous movement to unseat the Awami League government."
In response to the question of journalists whether there will be any chaos in the country due to the elections? Fakhrul Islam said, "It will depend on the government. Because the government has always taken initiatives to solve political problems. If this government does not want to create disorder in the country, then they will hand over power to a caretaker government."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Along with people BNP is already for going on a movement, the future will say in which direction our movement will go."
"In order to overcome the current crisis of the country, the illegitimate government must resign," BNP leader said, pointing out that "a non-partisan caretaker government should be formed and general election must be conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission."
"If the government does not take initiative and does not accept the demands of neutral government the solution will be brought by movement on the streets." said the BNP Secretary General.
"There is no 'back door' for BNP," Fakhrul Islam said and added, "We have done everything face-to-face with the people. We have publicly announced through a public meeting that we will not go to any election without a neutral government."



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
