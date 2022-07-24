AL finalizes Mourning Month programmes

The ruling Awami League (AL) has finalized the mourning month programme of this year. The programme was finalized at a joint meeting of the party secretariat body along with presidents and secretaries of Dhaka North and South city AL and all associate bodies at the AL Central Office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the programme of the month of mourning.

Swechhasevak League will conduct a torch procession towards the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 12:01am of the Month of Mourning. Krishak League will conduct blood donation and plasma collection programme in Bangabandhu Bhaban premises on August 1.

August 5 is the birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal. On this day, Awami League, Dhaka North and South city Awami League and allied organizations will organize tributes, milad and doa mahfil. Dhaka South city Awami League will organize a discussion meeting at the Central Office at 11:00am. Dhaka North city AL will distribute food to orphans and the needy. The Sub-Committee on Forests and Environment will organize a virtual discussion meeting.

August 8 is the birthday of Bangmata Shaheed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. On this day, Awami League, Dhaka North and South city Awami League and allied organizations will organize tributes, milad, doa mahfil, Quran reading and discussion. Food will be distributed among the orphans after Johar prayer at Dhaka South city AL office.

On August 15, national and party flags will be flown at half-mast across the country, including the Central Office of Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue. The black flag will be hoisted at 7:00am, wreaths will be placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32 in front of the historic memorial of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu. But it will be coordinated with the programme of the President and the Prime Minister.

At 7:45am on that day, tributes will be paid to martyrs of August 15, Fateha, prayer and Milad mahfil will be organized at Banani graveyard. Tribute, Fateha, prayer and milad mahfil will be organized at the tomb of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu at Tungipara at 10:30am. A central delegation of Awami League and leaders of Gopalganj and Tungipara Awami League will be present in this programme. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage at Bangabandhu's tomb.

On August 15, special prayer programs will be organized in all mosques of the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and special prayers at all temples, pagodas, churches and other places of worship. On this day, food will be distributed among the poor and needy across the country. Besides, instructions will be given that Chhatra League should organize drawing competition and essay competition on Bangabandhu in educational institutions. Besides, various sub-committees and affiliated organizations of Awami League will fix their own programmes and inform the party office. Awami League will coordinate their programmes. On August 15, mass feasts will be organized across the country.







