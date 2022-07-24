Video
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:02 PM
Home Back Page

Covid claims 5 more lives, infects 446 others

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 353

Bangladesh recorded four more Covid-19-linked deaths with 446 new cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
 With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,262 while the caseload to 2,001,345, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The deceased - three men and a woman- were from Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions.   The daily case positivity rate rose to 10.10 per cent from Friday's 8.36 per cent as 4,415 samples were tested.     -UNB





