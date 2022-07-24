Video
Sunday, 24 July, 2022
Home Back Page

School girl, two others killed in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 364
Staff Correspondent

At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in Bogura and Gazipur on Saturday.
Our Bogura Correspondent writes two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Nishintpur area under Shajahanpur upazila of the district Saturday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Sagar Mohant, 21, son of Khokon Mohant, resident of South Chelopara area of the city and Tanvir Hossain, 21, son of Almash, resident of Jamirta area of Shahjadpur upazila in Sirajganj district.  Both the deceased are fifth semester students of Bogura Govt Polytechnic Institute.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shajahanpur Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun said the accident occurred when a Batgari Lichutala-bound truck from Sherpur, coming from the opposite direction, collided head-on with a motorcycle in the area around 1:30pm as they were going to Matidali in Bogura  on boarding the vehicle, leaving Tanvir dead on the spot and injuring two others.
The wounded were taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital (SZMCH) where Sagar succumbed to his injuries, he said. Police seized the truck, but its driver managed to escape from the scene, the OC added.
Our Gazipur Correspondent added a school student has died after she was run over by a bus in Gazipur's Tongi. The accident occurred around 7:30am on Saturday on Shahajuddin Sarker Road in the Bonmala Tekpara area. Afterwards, agitated locals blocked the road for half an hour.
The victim, 10-year-old Fatema Haque, was a local resident and a student in third grade at Shahajuddin Sarker School and College in Daopara.
Her parents, Shamsul Haque and Rita, are both expatriates. Fatema was living in the care of her aunt, Shahanaz Begum.
"Fatema was travelling with her aunt on a battery-run rickshaw to school when a staff bus from Kohinoor Chemical Company Ltd rammed the vehicle," said SI Yahsin Arafat of Tongi Police Station.
"Fatema was thrown from the rickshaw and fell onto the road. The wheels of the bus ran over her head and she died on the spot." Angered by the accident, students from the school blocked Tongi's Bonmala Road at 10:00am in protest.
Police went to the scene and brought the situation under control, allowing traffic to return to normal, SI Arafat said. Police seized the bus, but the driver fled.


