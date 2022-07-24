Govt to set up two liquid oxygen plants: Zahid

The government has taken the initiative to set up two liquid oxygen plants in the country to take the medical sector one step further. One of which will be in Manikganj and the other will be set up in North Bengal.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said this in his speech as the chief guest at the surgical training workshop of intern doctors at Colonel Maleque Medical College Hospital in Manikganj on Saturday.

Zahid Maleque said, "A lot of oxygen was needed in the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. Since there was less oxygen in the country at that time, oxygen was brought from India. Currently, one and a half to two hundred tons of oxygen is being produced in the country. Initiatives have been taken to set up the plant to meet the demand of oxygen."

"Although the first and second doses of 13 crore vaccines could be administered in the country, only three crore booster doses have been administered. We've opened a free vaccine shop but there are no buyers. People are less interested in taking booster doses. It is very sad. Various campaigns are being run to create interest among people," he added.

The Health Minister further said, "The death rate due to coronavirus had come down to zero but at present the rate of coronavirus infection is increasing as well as the number of deaths. Most of the people who died from Covid-19 did not receive the vaccine. Those who have not yet received, they should get vaccinated as soon as possible because getting vaccinated will protect you, as well as your family and country."

"Many patients in our country spend money to go abroad for treatment. There is no substitute for training to become a good doctor. There is no dearth of infrastructure for services in our country. We lack trained doctors, nurses and technicians. That's why we emphasize on training, so that our doctors, nurses and technicians can be world class. We no longer have to go to foreign countries for treatment," he added.

Zahid Maleque also said that there is a lack of monitoring in hospitals. The people of the country are being deprived of proper services. A committee has been formed to monitor all the hospitals with 10,000 to 2,000 beds across the country. The committee has already started working.











