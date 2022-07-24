Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ansar man allegedly kills fellow member

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 352
Our Correspondent 

Manikganj, July. 23,  An Ansar member was allegedly slaughtered to death by his colleague in Ghior upazila of Manikganj district early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Quddus, 45, a resident of Borohatkora village under Daulatpur upazila of the district. He worked as a night guard at Ghior Family Planning Office.
Police, however, detained another Ansar member Shahinur Rahman for questioning in this connection. He is the night guard at the upazila Ansar and VDP office. Later, Shahinur confessed to his involvement in the murder.
It was learnt that Shahinur and Quddus were frequently locked into altercations over financial transactions. As a sequel to it, Shahinur killed co-worker in the early hours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BR takes project to renovate Kalurghat Rly Bridge
BD people are pious, not fanatics: Kamal
Communal violence tarnishing BD’s image: Citizen’s Platform
Vaccinated people better protected: DGHS
2 killed in AC explosion in Gazipur
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury expressed his solidarity with  Mohiuddin Rony
Ashrayan home owners gloat over new-found permanent address
PM urges youths to take up fish processing for livelihood and earn foreign exchange


Latest News
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft