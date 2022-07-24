Ansar man allegedly kills fellow member

Manikganj, July. 23, An Ansar member was allegedly slaughtered to death by his colleague in Ghior upazila of Manikganj district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Quddus, 45, a resident of Borohatkora village under Daulatpur upazila of the district. He worked as a night guard at Ghior Family Planning Office.

Police, however, detained another Ansar member Shahinur Rahman for questioning in this connection. He is the night guard at the upazila Ansar and VDP office. Later, Shahinur confessed to his involvement in the murder.

It was learnt that Shahinur and Quddus were frequently locked into altercations over financial transactions. As a sequel to it, Shahinur killed co-worker in the early hours.









