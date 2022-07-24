Legal aid service will be more dynamic: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said that the government has taken multifaceted steps to make the legal aid programme more dynamic and service-friendly for poor litigants.

The law minister came up with the observations while addressing as chief guest at the ADR workshop for legal aid panel lawyers and honorary to programme for the best district-wise panel lawyers at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital. The workshop was jointly organized by the National Legal Aid Agency and USAID's under headline Promoting Peace and Justice Activity Programme in Bangladesh.

The Law Minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted the nation 'Legal Aid Provision Act, 2000' to provide legal aid to people who are financially poor, helpless and unable to get justice due to various socio-economic reasons. Through this, the journey of ensuring the legal rights of the helpless and poor people of the country had been started, he said adding "The current government has established legal aid offices in all districts of the country, including the Supreme Court, by setting up the head office of the National Legal Aid Agency in Dhaka to make the legal aid program dynamic and service-friendly. Legal Aid Committees have been formed up to the Upazila and Union levels."

The Law Minister, who is a lawyer by profession, said that the District Legal Aid Office has been recognized as an alternative dispute resolution center through the amendment of the law. As a result alternative dispute resolution is being done under the leadership of District Legal Aid Officers and Panel Lawyers through skill development in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), he added.

"We considered the work of Legal Aid Officer as a judicial function by publishing the gazette in 2019, hence Alternative Dispute Resolution is now considered as a judicial function," he noted.

Regular training is provided to panel lawyers to enable them performing their duties efficiently. A total of 2,669 panel lawyers have been trained from 2019 to 2022, the Law Minister informed.

He said that despite the outbreak of the Corona virus in the last two years, it has been possible to successfully continue the legal assistance program, legal advice and ADR process through the legal aid offices. At present legal advice services are being provided to litigants through digital system through National Legal Aid Agency. The government legal aid programme will be more effective, dynamic and stronger if it gets the full support of people from all levels including judges, lawyers, public and private organizations, the Law Minster noted.











