Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ryanair blames Britain’s aviation turmoil on Brexit

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, July 23: The head of low-cost airline Ryanair blamed the chaos affecting Britain's aviation industry on post-Brexit immigration policies, calling Friday for "more common sense" to ensure a supply of needed workers.
A lack of workers has seen London's Heathrow airport limit the number of flights, while airlines have also had to cancels thousands of flights due to a shortage of cabin crew numbers.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said companies currently faced a "bizarre situation" in Britain.
"I can get visas to bring Moroccans to come in and work as cabin crew, but I can't get visas for Portuguese or Italians or Slovakian youngsters," O'Leary said.
Before Britain's February 2020 exit from the EU, Europeans could take up jobs in the country without needing a visa.
One of the arguments of the pro-Brexit camp was that Britain's exit from the EU would open up jobs for Britons.
But locals are not taking up the jobs as available posts reach record highs and sectors which traditionally relied upon foreign workers such as the hospitality sector and agriculture struggle to find workers.
O' Leary said issuing more visas for European workers would help ease the current disruptions in the aviation sector.
"We just need a bit of more common sense and a practical approach to how we implement Brexit," he told Radio 4.
But Britain is far from the only country where airports and airlines are struggling to hire enough workers.
When Covid-19 restrictions nearly shut down international travel the companies cut back staff numbers in order to stay in business, but are now finding it difficult to rehire workers, many of whom have gone on strike to obtain better wages and labour conditions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference
Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance
Premier Bank half yearly business confce held
Tata seeks £1.5b aid to keep British steel plant open
BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation
Indian banking stocks rally on rising rates
PRAN-RFL targets $2b export by 2030
UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods


Latest News
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft