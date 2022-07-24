National Fisheries Week-2022 begins

The "National Fisheries Week-2022" began across the country on Saturday aiming to make the people aware to increase production of safe fish.

The week the theme of "Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh (Bangladesh, the country of Bangabandhu will be filled with safer fish).

Marking the week, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages. They wished success of all programmes taken marking the week across the country.

Considering the huge potential and importance of the fisheries sector, the government has taken diversified programme for development of the sector, said the President in his message.

To transform the country into a developed one by 2041, the President urged all concerned to work together for utilizing the huge potential of the fisheries sector.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said fish and fish products are one of the export items of Bangladesh.

"Our government is determined to ensure safe and healthy fish products in the international and domestic markets," the premier added.

Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman identified the fisheries sector as one of the important sectors to meet the nutritional needs of the people of the newly independent country, improve the socio-economic conditions and earn foreign exchange, she said.

The Awami League government has achieved self-sufficiency in fish production with the participation of all, she said, adding that Bangladesh's success in fish production in the international arena is well known today.

According to the report of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Bangladesh ranks 3rd in inland open water fish production, 5th in confined water fish production, 8th in marine and coastal crustacean production and 12th in finfish production, she mentioned.

BSS adds: Bangladesh ranks 1st in the world in Hilsa production while 4th in the world and 3rd in Asia in tilapia production, she said.

She hoped that all concerned will work more diligently for the development of the fishery sector of the country which has huge potential. To observe the week, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has taken elaborate programmes, a ministry press release said.

Marking the National Fisheries Week, central programmes will be held in the capital while local programmes at district and upazila levels.

As part of the central programme, a rally was held at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital this morning, the first day of the week.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim held a press conference at Matshya Bhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.

A colourful boat rally was held at Hatirjheel in the capital this afternoon.

On the second day of the week, on July 24, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will release fish fry in the Ganabhaban Lake at 9:50 am and she will officially inaugurate the National Fisheries Week 2022 by connecting virtually from Ganabhaban as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony to be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital at 10 am.











