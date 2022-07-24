Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russia’s central bank cuts key interest rate to 8.0pc

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MOSCOW, July 23: Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate to below the level seen before President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February.
The Bank of Russia cut its key interest rate to 8.0 percent from 9.5 percent, pointing to a "further slowdown in annual inflation".
But it also warned that "the external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging." Days after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine and the West pummelled Moscow with sanctions in response, the central bank hiked its key rate to 20 percent from 9.5 percent to prop up the plunging ruble.
Since then, the ruble has staged a spectacular rebound, leading the central bank to repeatedly cut its key rate to tame the Russian currency's rise.
"The Central Bank of Russia keeps its foot on the accelerator," Capital Economics said in a note to clients, adding it expected interest rates to end the year at around 7 percent.
The central bank said in a statement that it expected annual inflation to edge down to 12-15 percent this year, to 5-7 percent in 2023, and return to 4 percent in 2024. The statement said companies were still facing difficulties with production and logistics.
"However, their business sentiment is gradually improving as suppliers of finished products, raw materials and components, as well as sales markets, diversify," the central bank said.
"Consumer activity remains subdued, but is beginning to recover, including amid a gradual increase in imports of consumer goods."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference
Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance
Premier Bank half yearly business confce held
Tata seeks £1.5b aid to keep British steel plant open
BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation
Indian banking stocks rally on rising rates
PRAN-RFL targets $2b export by 2030
UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods


Latest News
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft