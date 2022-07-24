

ONE Bank, Green and Red Technologies to remove cash friction

OK Wallet customers can enjoy add money and fund transfer facility to Deshi Wallet instantly, says a press release. A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, Head of MFS of ONE Bank Limited and Ms. Sadia Haque, Director and Chief Communication Officer of Green and Red Technologies Limited signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The high officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.











ONE Bank Limited and Green and Red Technologies Ltd recently signed an agreement, under which both parties will work together towards removing cash friction and building digital eco system.OK Wallet customers can enjoy add money and fund transfer facility to Deshi Wallet instantly, says a press release. A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, Head of MFS of ONE Bank Limited and Ms. Sadia Haque, Director and Chief Communication Officer of Green and Red Technologies Limited signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The high officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.