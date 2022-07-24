Migrants can open SIBL e-account from abroad



Non-resident Bangladeshis now can open e-account through "SIBL NOW" mobile app from abroad as Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, inaugurated the service "e-Account for Non-resident Bangladeshis" as chief guest at the bank's head office recently, says a press release.Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Chief Remittance Officer, Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division, Md. Sultan Badsha, Head of Information and Communication Technology Division, and Divisional Heads along with senior officials were also present on the occasion.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, said that the non-resident Bangladeshis now can open e-account through SIBL NOW mobile app from abroad easily. After opening the account, the account holder will receive a dual currency debit card, and they may use this card for multi-purpose uses such as shopping both in home and abroad, cash withdrawal and online transaction. He expected that remittance inflow would increase through this service of Social Islami Bank.