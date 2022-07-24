Video
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:00 PM
IFIC Bank holds workshop on cancer prevention

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

IFIC Bank Ltd has conducted an intensive Awareness workshop on the prevention of Cervical and Breast Cancer among its female employees, says a press release.  
The workshop was arranged in affiliation with the Cervical and Breast Cancer Screening and Workshop Center, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), held at IFIC Tower dated 20th July (Wednesday)2022.
Shah Alam Sarwar, MD and CEO of the Bank has given his inaugural speech at the event, where he highlighted about bank's integral continuous activity for the health benefits of its employees.  
All female employees of Bank from Branches and Uposhakhas (Sub-branches) around the country facilitated through digitalparticipation in the same workshop.









