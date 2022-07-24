Video
Huawei rolls out its all new MateBook D series in BD

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Chinese technology giant Huawei has recently launched two premium notebooks under its MateBook D series to lift the user experience to a new level.
These two new devices are the Huawei MateBook D14 and MateBook D15, which have gained popularity among consumers for the newest technology inside. Every device in the Huawei MateBook D series is easy to carry with you wherever you go thanks to its lightweight and slim design, says a press release.
Huawei MateBook D14 and Huawei MateBook D15 are available for order and sale at Huawei Stores, Huawei Experience Stores and authorized retail stores for BDT 71,999 respectively.
Weighing in at just 1.38kg and 15.9 mm thick, the Huawei MateBook D14 is all metal and equipped with a 14 inch eye protection screen to support a highly immersive viewing experience and a newly upgraded 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The 180-degree hinge on the Huawei MateBook D14 makes it easy for multiple users to share the display in a workplace scenario. It's Super Device Support System provides a more convenient way for users to connect the laptop with other devices.
Experience a new kind of vision with the Huawei MateBook D15 as a master of portability, with its slim, contoured 16.9 mm thin design, and weight of just 1.56 kg. The 15.6 inch Full View Display and 16:9 aspect ratio stretch the limits of what you can see, while the Full-HD 1920x1080 resolution lets every image burst with detail and clarity.
The 65 W USB-C charger for the Huawei MateBook D series uses SuperChargeTM technology and is small enough to fit in your pocket. Additionally, when the notebook is turned off, it permits reverse charging of mobile phones. Considering all these factors, the Huawei Matebook D series is gaining popularity among professionals, students, and travellers for its unique features, super performance, and eye-catching outlook.


