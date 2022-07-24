

Study in India Expo 2022 goes from Dhaka to Ctg, Khulna

The fair will be held at Chittagong Hotel Peninsula on tomorrow (Monday) and the day after (Tuesday). It will also held for a day at Khulna City Inn on Thursday.

The "Study in India Expo 2022" provides Bangladeshi students and parents with a variety of opportunities to interact directly with the presidents of more than 25 universities and colleges, all in one location.

Students can have a great chance to speak with the Director of International Admissions in person and learn more about New Age courses, eligibility requirements, the application process, costs, placements, and financial opportunities.

More than 200 Bachelor's, Master's and Diploma programs will be offered by participating institutions. Some of India's eminent institutes and highly rated private universities recognized by NAAC, NIRF and QS are participating in this expo from India.

Participating institutions are Acharya Institute - Bangalore, Adamas University - Kolkata, Aditya JNTU - Kakinada Campus, Amity University - Kolkata, KakinadaBharath Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Birla Institute of Technology - Mesra, Ranchi, Brainware University - Kolkata, C.V. Raman Global University - Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh University - Punjab, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences (Deemed to be University) - Maharashtra, Jain University - Bangalore, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University - Bhubaneswar, Lovely Professional University - Punjab, MIT World Peace University (MIT WPU) - Pune. NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology - Bangalore, NITTE University - Mangaluru, Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) - Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Parul University - Vadodara, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women - Coimbatore, Sharda University - Delhi NCR, SRM Vishwavid Jaloy, AP - Andhra Pradesh and many other institutes.

Sanjeev Ballia, organizer of the fair, explained, "Our goal has always been to link numerous Bangladeshi students with prestigious Indian universities. For the previous eight years, Bangladesh has hosted the Study in India Expo on a regular basis. We are thrilled to return the Expo to Khulna, Chittagong, and Dhaka. It will undoubtedly assist Bangladeshi students in researching options for further study in India."

"Each of these colleges' international offices assists Bangladeshi students with all formalities and paperwork. The office will directly oversee all general needs, including those for your entry into India and your time on campus. So it won't take you long to feel at home," he added.

'Study in India Expo 2022' will be very useful for the students studying in class XII who have appeared for the board exams, as it will provide basic information about the alternative courses and application deadlines. There is no entry fee to enter the expo. Students and parents can pre-register to participate in the expo by visiting www.studyinindiaexpo.com.











