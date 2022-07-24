BRAC Bank, TerraPay to make cross-border payments faster

TerraPay, the global payments infrastructure company, Saturday announced a strategic partnership with BRAC Bank in pursuit of the commitment to foster financial empowerment, financial independence and inclusion across the world.

Through this association, non-resident Bangladeshis living and working away from home, in other countries, will be able to send real-time digital cross-border payments to their friends and families, using TerraPay's interoperability platform.

Currently, around 13 million Bangladeshi workers living abroad send close to $22.1 billion yearly in remittances to Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's economic growth, said a press release.

Most Bangladeshi migrants often struggle to find convenient ways to send money to their families on a regular basis. They are faced with challenges like high costs of remittance, fluctuating forex rates, or multiple transaction fees.

This increasingly expensive process pushes them to find alternative routes, like informal channels that do not guarantee any security or transparency. With TerraPay and BRAC Bank joining forces, non-resident Bangladeshis will now have access to a secure, real-time, and affordable passage that allows them to send money to their loved ones, seamlessly.

The partnership will enable BRAC Bank to leverage TerraPay's well-entrenched merchant partner networks globally (with due regulatory coverage) with payouts to 4.5Bn+ bank accounts and 1.5Bn+ mobile wallets.

Additionally, TerraPay will be able to leverage BRAC Bank's strong presence amongst more than 1.3 million customers and also tap into the esteemed Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) network; with access to 68 financial institutions operating in key regions serving more than 60 million customers. The collective goal of actualizing a cashless society by creating an inclusive ecosystem for all drives this partnership.

This opens doors to BRAC Bank's thriving and extensive ecosystem of merchants, corporates, and SMEs, to use TerraPay's adaptive and safe payments technology, boosting global financial interoperability and inclusion.

Through this partnership, TerraPay ensures real-time automated deposits into the accounts of BRAC Bank customers in Bangladesh. At the same time, customers will also be able to deposit remittances directly to Bangladesh's leading mobile wallet bKash, a subsidiary of BRAC Bank.

The Bangladesh government is encouraging residents to send remittance/payments through legal channels, the remittance beneficiaries of the migrants will get a 2.5 percent incentive from the government.

Additionally, for remittances deposited to a BRAC Bank account, the bank's customers can use the mobile app, Astha, to make utility payments, insurance and loan installations, pay credit card and phone bills as well as send funds to any bank account or mobile wallet within the country.

They can also withdraw their cash at any ATM across the country. Besides, transfer through bKash would allow more than 50 million bKash users to receive instant remittance globally through 200,000 agents throughout Bangladesh.

Speaking about this partnership, Ambar Sur, Founder and CEO, TerraPay, said, "With TerraPay's entry, Bangladeshi diaspora across the globe will have access to affordable, secure and swift means to send money back home in real-time."

"We have the technological capability and wide network to deliver remittance directly and instantly in any corner of the country," said Selim RF Hussain, MD and CEO of BRAC Bank. -BSS











