Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:00 PM
Business

bKash app adds icon to make education fee payment easy

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

The 'Education Fee' icon has been added to bKash app to make the payment of fees to educational institutions hassle-free, easy, time and cost-effective as well as improve students' skills through various types of trainings and encourage them to gather knowledge through quizzes.
This icon on the home screen of bKash app simultaneously facilitates all types of education related fee payment services for students as well as parents and educational institutions, says a press release.
In this redesigned icon, students or their parents can easily find any educational institution of the country. After tapping on the 'Education Fee' icon, there is an option to find institution's name from the 'Search Institution' option or from the institution type section. After that, customer can complete the fee payment in a few easy steps.
There is also a separate tab to purchase courses from several e-learning platforms to gain expertise in different subjects such as Spoken English, Web Designing, Video Editing, Diet and Nutrition, Fashion, Lifestyle, etc. Currently, Ghoori Learning, MindCurrant, Medha and Tota are the available learning platforms under this segment.
Besides, there are opportunities to play quizzes on various subjects and win prizes to make learning more interesting. Customers of different age groups including students are now getting the opportunity to practice quiz more easily on Quizgiri, Tukhor Quiz and Shera Quiz platforms. Various tournaments with exciting prizes are organized regularly on these platforms to encourage quiz practice.
Currently, bKash fee payment facility is available for around 1000 educational institutions and learning platforms including Viqarunnisa Noon School, Zilla Schools, Police Lines Schools, Cantonment Public Schools, Dhaka Residential Model College, Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Holy Cross College, Armed Forces Medical College, BUET, Chittagong University, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh Technical Education Board, BMET, UCC, Ghoori Learning and Tukhor Quiz. More institutions are constantly being added to this list.
To pay fees of educational institutions through bKash app, students need to select 'Education' icon to find the desired institution from school, college, university, training and others options. In next step, they should enter relevant information such as Student ID, bill period, payment type, contact number etc. and proceed to payment with bKash PIN. Customers can save their account credentials as well after making payment for the first time for easy payment next time.
Upon successful payment, customers can save the environment-friendly digital receipt. They also can go through all the digital receipts of last one year tapping at the Education Fee icon of bKash app. Customers can also download receipts easily for future need.
New and innovative services and features are being added in bKash app constantly to become a full-fledged lifestyle app. As a result, bKash has become member of country's every family.


