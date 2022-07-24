

Canadian Trade Union team calls on BGMEA President

The delegation included Lily Chang, Secretary-Treasurer for the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC); Jocelyne Dubois, Director, International, Social and Economic Policy Department (CLC); Doug Olthuis, Department Leader, Global Affairs and Workplace Issues, United Steelworkers (USW); Michelle Ravary, USW Local Union; Caroline Lemay, USW Local Union; and Alexandra Lourenco, USW Local Union.

BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md. Imranur Rahman and Neela Hosna Ara were also present at the meeting.

They had discussions about issues, particularly about workplace safety, workers' rights and well-being.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan appraised the delegation about the exemplary progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry in workplace safety and labour rights through collaboration of the global brands and retailers, manufacturers, government, ILO, development partners, and local and global unions.

He also briefed them about the remarkable progress in the RMG industry in recent years especially in improving trade union activities, skills development and labor welfare.

Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry is increasingly focusing on the skill development of workers to equip them with skills and knowledge required to cope up with changing trends in the global apparel industry, especially brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

BGMEA is collaborating with the government and development partners in carrying out different skill development programs.

The RMG industry is committed to continue its efforts for the betterment of garment workers, he added. -UNB











