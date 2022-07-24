Video
Mexico vows to stand firm in trade spat with US, Canada

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 355

MEXICO CITY, July 23: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday ruled out backing down in a trade dispute with the United States and Canada over his controversial energy policies.
Washington and Ottawa this week requested consultations with Mexico under a North American trade deal, the first step in a process that could lead to retaliatory measures. But Lopez Obrador insisted that his push to boost the state's role in the energy industry would not violate the two-year-old US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
"We're not breaching any commitment," he told reporters. "We're not going to give in because it's a matter of principle. It has to do with our sovereignty," he said.
The United States and Canada have repeatedly expressed serious concerns about changes in Mexico's energy policies that they say hurt foreign investors and impede development of clean energy.    -AFP


