Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 10:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘BD wants not only FDI as funds, but human capital’

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 418

‘BD wants not only FDI as funds, but human capital’

‘BD wants not only FDI as funds, but human capital’

Bangladesh wants not only foreign direct investment (FDI) in the form of funds, but also in the form of human capital such as minds, thoughts, intelligence and individuals, foreign ministry has told US global investment management firm T. Rowe Price Group recently.
Syed Muntasir Mamun, director general (international trade, investment and ICT) at the foreign ministry and officers of the International Trade, Investment and Technology Wing and ICT wing had a meeting with the representatives of the US firm.
The delegates suggested that for successful utilisation of the special economic zones and attracting foreign companies, Bangladesh would need to highlight shining examples of companies that achieved great success after setting up business here.
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price manages a portfolio of nearly $1.5 trillion funds.
Johannes Loefstrand, portfolio manager of the frontier markets equity fund, Sebastian Murphy, investment analyst, and Rainbow Moore, investment analyst from T. Rowe Price, participated in the meeting.
They enquired about the actions taken for attracting more foreign direct investment, changes taking place in Bangladesh, initiatives for increasing export volume to strengthen the export-led economy of Bangladesh, activities and success of special economic zones and the digitalisation process.
Muntasir mentioned the strength and technical excellence of human resources        in Bangladesh, the size and texture of the domestic market, strong connectivity to northeastern India and South and East Asia in general, increased participation of women in the workforce and also in the leadership roles, booming local businesses, digitalisation, infrastructure in terms of connectivity and investment options that available here.
Agencies like the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), Public Private Partnership Authority, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), and the Ministry of Commerce are working very hard to improve the ease of doing business and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) is working as a bridge to give foreign investors full support      24x7, the DG said.
MoFA has set up the International Trade, Investment and Technology Wing to facilitate and support foreign investors in every step of the process, he added.
Muntasir also shared the ministry's plan to build a neural network for facilitating connections among markets and facilitating the flow of funds and technology.
MoFA is also working on deploying a blockchain solution to entrench a data authentication protocol into the existing paper-based system, the DG said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference
Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance
Premier Bank half yearly business confce held
Tata seeks £1.5b aid to keep British steel plant open
BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation
Indian banking stocks rally on rising rates
PRAN-RFL targets $2b export by 2030
UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods


Latest News
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft