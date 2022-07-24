Video
Tobacco control act must be amended to make BD smoking-free: Atiur

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 379
Business Correspondent

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank- Dr Atiur Rahman fears that draft amendment prepared and publicized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to amend the tobacco control act has reflected most proposals of the anti-tobacco bodies.  
Hence, to achieve the goal of building a tobacco-free country by 2040, which has been set by the Prime Minister, this draft must be finalized.
He said this on Thursday at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (Dhaka) at a national dialogue on the topic organized by Unnayan Shamannay- a non-government organization.
Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs- Shahiduzzaman Sarker, MP was the chief guest on the occasion.
Panel discussants included- Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, President, Bangladesh Medical Association); Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, former president of BFUJ); Rokeya Kabir, Executive Director, BNPS); Dr Mahbuba Nasrin, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Bangladesh Open University); Dr S M Zulfiqar Ali, Senior Research Fellow, BIDS); and Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Lead Policy Advisor, CTFK).
Dr Atiur Rahman said the draft has reflected all specific proposals for strengthening the act put forward by the anti-tobacco activists. As a result the draft has been widely accepted by stakeholders from all quarters. Over twenty thousand individuals and organizations have formally asserted their support for draft to the tobacco control act.
These include- 155 honorable parliamentarians, over 20 medical practitioners' organizations (including BMA and Sandhani), over 100 eminent doctors, over 100 national and international NGOs, journalists and journalists' associations, religious leaders, small business organizations, restaurant owners' association, bidi workers, VCs and Pro-VCs some universities, teachers and students from educational institutions at different levels.
Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, in his remarks, said that while the proposed draft amendment is being widely accepted by the people, the vested interest groups are likely to still attempt to create hurdles in the way of finalizing the amendment. And hence all stakeholders must remain vigilant so that the proposals are materialized.


