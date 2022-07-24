Video
BGMEA attends international trade fair to explore US market

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022
Business Desk

BGMEA attends international trade fair to explore US market

BGMEA attends international trade fair to explore US market

A delegation of BGMEA comprising leading apparel exporters from Bangladesh have participated in an international trade exhibition -- Texworld USA Summer 2022 - to explore more business opportunities in the USA market.
Texworld USA, one of the largest sourcing events for suppliers, buyers, designers, merchandisers and overseas sourcing professionals, was held in New York on July 19-21, said the BGMEA on Saturday.
The international exhibition offers a wide product range covering the entire fabric spectrum.
From casual cotton to function fabrics and sophisticated knits to intricate laces, season-to-season attendees discover textiles of innovative structures, material mixes and surprising color palettes.
The delegation headed by BGMEA Vice President Shahiduallh Azim showcased the strengths of Bangladesh's RMG industry in the fair, especially its growing importance on manufacturing diversified products including value-added apparels made from non-cotton and technical textiles.
UNB adds: Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA M Shahidul Islam visited Bangladeshi stalls in the exhibition where he assured the delegation of cooperation of the embassy in exploring business opportunities in the USA market.
BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said that Bangladesh has huge scope to increase its share of apparel exports to the US market.
Participation of Bangladeshi exporters in such the trade show will help to connect with the prospective buyers in the US market and beyond and seize the opportunities.


« PreviousNext »

