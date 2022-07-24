Video
NBR tax receipt fell short of target by 9pc in FY ’22

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 383
Business Correspondent

Tax receipt of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) fell 9 per cent short of the actual target or Tk 29,800 crore set for the July-June period of the last financial 2021-22, according to NBR provisional data.
In the period, NBR managed to collect the highest ever Tk 3,00,200 crore against the initial target of Tk 3,30,000 crore set for the year.
The year on year revenue earnings, however, grew by 15.50 per cent in the financial 2021-22 compared with that of Tk 2,61,000 crore in the same period of the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.
In the financial year 2021-22, direct tax revenue witnessed the highest growth of 20 per cent, to stand at Tk 1,02,000 crore against Tk 86,720 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
The income tax collection shortfall was 3.30 per cent or Tk 3,475 crore against the target of Tk 1,05,475 crore for the financial year 2021-22.
Customs revenue in the July-June period of the financial year 2021-22 grew by 15.91 per cent to Tk 89,424 crore compared with that of Tk 77,150 crore in the same period of the financial year 2020-21.
The customs revenue earnings had a shortfall of 6.51 per cent or Tk 6,228 crore against the target of Tk 80,910 crore of the outgoing financial year.
The VAT wing collected the highest revenue worth Tk 1,11,301 crore which grew by 12.34 per cent compared with that of Tk 97,507 crore in the same period of the financial year 2020-21.
The VAT collection fell 13.63 per cent or Tk 17,572 crore short of the target of Tk 1,28,873 crore for the just concluded financial year.
Former chairman of the revenue board Muhammad Abdul Majid appreciated the NBR's performance to boost the revenue mobilization.
He told that the revenue growth riding on direct tax and value added tax had reflected the sign of strong economic growth of the country.


