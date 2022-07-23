Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US Embassy interviews 600 students to reduce visa backlog

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

The US Embassy in Dhaka today interviewed over 600 students applying for student visas in a special workday called "Super Friday" to overcome the visa backlog that accumulated due to the COVID pandemic.
The consular section of the embassy is making special efforts to ensure as many students as possible
receive interviews before the start of the fall semester, a US Embassy press release said here today.
These special efforts include spending selected Fridays dedicated to interviewing applicants for student visas, it added.
"We recognize the unique opportunity that study in the United States offers and we are prioritizing student visa interviews," said US Embassy Consul General William Dowers on the occasion.
The US Embassy Dhaka plans to have another Super Friday on Friday, July 29 as part of a campaign to allow the mission to meet high demand for such visas.
 Although the global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted international educational exchange and student mobility around the world, the US Embassy Dhaka has resumed regular consular services, said the release.
In the last decade, the embassy said, the number of Bangladeshi students in the United States has nearly tripled, to over 8,500.
According to the 2021 Institute of International Education Open Doors report, Bangladesh currently ranks 14th among the top-sending countries of students to America from around the world-moving up three places from 17th place during the 2019-2020 academic year.
The United States remains a popular destination for higher education while during the 2020-2021 academic year, it welcomed over 914,000 international students from over 200 places of origin.
The United States has been open and welcoming to international students throughout the pandemic.
U.S. colleges and universities have implemented different procedures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, providing opportunities and resources to students during a global crisis.
These exemplify the U.S. government's commitment to international student mobility and global higher education, said the embassy here.
Anyone interested in educational opportunities in the US can learn about them through EducationUSA, a global network of over 430 educational advising centers operating in more than 175 countries and territories around the world, said the release.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin and Saudi Crown Prince talk oil
US Embassy interviews 600 students to reduce visa backlog
Four killed, 50 hurt in road accidents on Friday
69 shops, house gutted by fire in Rangamati
Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says
35 more hospitalised with dengue fever
Plan to take next steps on power cuts in a week
2 dead, 620 new cases of C-19


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft