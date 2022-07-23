Video
Home Front Page

Four killed, 50 hurt in road accidents on Friday

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Staff Correspondent

At  least four  people were killed and 50 others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Gopalganj, Feni and Rangpur on Friday,
Nineteen passengers were injured, eight of them critically, after a bus overturned in Matuail in the capital on Friday.
The injured are Rafi, 7, Jony, 35, Kamal Uddin, 25, Rafiq, 34, Munni, 22, Shahnaz Parvin, 45, Abdur Razzaque, 55, Rahat, 20, Rafiq, 32, Rubel, 30, Omar Ali, 35, Moslem, 25, Abdus Shukur, 25, Rowhan, 22, Nasima Akter, 55, Kamrul, 42, Abdul Mannan, 30, Siddique, 53, and Monir, 35.
Locals said a passenger bus of Bondhon Express overturned in front of Matuail Institute of Child and Mother Health around 6:00am after its driver lost
control over the steering wheel that left 19 passengers injured.
Later, the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, said hospital Police Camp In-charge Bachchu Miah.
The on-duty doctor said eight of the injured remain in critical condition, the police official added.
Our Gopalganj Correspondent added at least 25 passengers were injured after a bus fell into a ditch at Muksudpur upazila in Gopalganj district early Friday.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Salina Baksa area in the upazila.
Muksudpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Bakar Miah said a bus of Tungipara Express fell into a roadside ditch after its driver had lost control over the steering, leaving 25 passengers injured.
On information, members of police and fire service rescued the injured and took them to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, he added.
Dr Raihan Islam Shovon, a physician of the health complex, said two of the injured were referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for advance treatment.
Our Feni  Correspondent says two people were killed and three others injured after a truck smashed an auto-rickshaw at Sadar upazila in Feni district on Friday.
The deceased were the auto-rickshaw driver Rajeeb Chandra Das, 30, son of Dulal Chandra Das, and passenger Jannatul Ferdous, 18, daughter of Jahangir Alam, residents of Boro Rajapur village in the upazila.
Mohipal Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdus Samad said a truck crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Feni-Noakhali regional highway in Panchgachia Bazar area at noon, leaving Rajeeb and Jannatul dead on the spot and three others injured.
On information, police rescued the injured and took them to Feni Sadar Hospital.  The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.
Our Rangpur Correspondent added a driver of a battery-run auto-rickshaw was killed and two others were injured after a passenger bus hit the three-wheeler and rammed into a roadside shop at the Bailey Bridge point in Kawnia upazila here on Friday.
 "The accident took place on the Rangpur-Kurigram Highway injuring the auto-rickshaw driver, helper of the bus driver and a passenger of the bus at 6:30am," said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kawnia Police Station Md Muntaseer Billah.
Police with the assistance of local people rushed the three injured persons to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH) where the auto-rickshaw driver succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased auto-rickshaw driver was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 48, of Bailey Bridge village under Kawnia upazila in the district.  The other two injured are undergoing treatments at RpMCH now.
The driver of the passenger bus fled from the scene soon after the incident.  "We have seized the bus," the OC said, adding that a case was filed in this connection with Kawnia Police Station.
Our Dinajpur Correspondent writes a woman was killed in a road accident in Ghoraghar upazila of Dinajpur on Friday.  The deceased was identified as Saleha Begum, 67, a resident of Birahimpur village in the upazila.
Police said a truck hit the woman at about 6.00am on Ghoraghat-Dinajpur regional highway, leaving her critically injured. She succumbed to her injuries on way to upazila health complex, Ghorghat Police Station OC Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

