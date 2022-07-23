Video
Saturday, 23 July, 2022
Home Front Page

69 shops, house gutted by fire in Rangamati

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A massive fire has ripped through a market in Rangamati's remote Baghaichhari Upazila, destroying at least 69 shops and a home.
The blaze erupted at the Durchhari market around 9 am on Thursday, according to Md Nurnabi, acting chief of Khagrachhari's Dighinala fire service.
Three units of the fire service tamed the flames after a two-and-a-half-hour effort, he said. No casualties were reported in the incident.
The market had oil stores, spice warehouses and some residences of locals. Traders estimate losses of around Tk 20 million from the fire.
But the fire service did not comment on the extent of the damage.
Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rumana Akter said firemen had to come all the way from Dighinala as Baghaichhari does not have a fire station.
"We initially got to know that the fire started at a shop where oil and gas
cylinders are sold. A stove was undergoing repairs in the morning. The fire burnt 69 shops and a house," UNO Rumana said.    -bdnews24.com


