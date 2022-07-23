Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

ISTANBUL, July 22: Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, Turkey said, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by Russia's invasion can be eased.
Ukraine and Russia, both among the world's biggest exporters of food, did not immediately confirm Thursday's announcement by the office of the Turkish presidency. But in a late-night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hinted that his country's Black Sea ports could soon be unblocked.
The blockade by Russia's Black Sea fleet has worsened global supply chain disruptions and, along with Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, stoked high inflation in food and energy prices since Russian forces swept into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Full details of the accord were not immediately released.      It was due to be signed at 1330 GMT on Friday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who would potentially co-sign any deal, was heading to Turkey. The Russian defence minister and Ukrainian infrastructure minister were also heading to Istanbul for the signing, sources said.Zelenskiy, whose address focused mainly on Ukrainian forces' potential to make gains on the battlefield, said: "And tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey - regarding the unblocking of our ports."
Moscow has denied responsibility for the worsening food crisis, blaming instead a chilling effect from Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its Black Sea ports.
The United Nations and Turkey have been working for two months to broker what Guterres called a "package" deal - to restore Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports while facilitating Russian grain and fertiliser shipments.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the European Union had proposed relaxing some earlier sanctions to shore up global food security, and Moscow hoped this would create conditions for unhindered exports of grain and fertilisers.
Diplomats said last week details of the plan included Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships through mined port waters, with Turkey overseeing inspections of ships to allay Russian concerns they might smuggle weapons to Ukraine.
Turkey, a NATO member that has good relations with Russia and Ukraine alike, controls the straits leading into the Black Sea and has acted as a mediator on the grain issue.
Zelenskiy met senior commanders on Thursday to discuss weapons supplies and intensifying attacks on Russians.
"(We) agreed that our forces have the strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on the occupiers," he said in his video address.
Kyiv hopes that gradually increasing supplies of precision, longer-range Western weaponry, such as U.S. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), will allow it to counter-attack and recapture lost eastern and southern territories.
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday its forces had destroyed four HIMARS systems between July 5-20. Reuters could not verify the assertion.
Ukraine has accused the Russians of intensifying missile and rocket strikes on cities in recent weeks in a deliberate attempt to terrorise its population.
Cities and towns have been devastated by Russian bombardment during the conflict, with some far from front lines hit by missiles. Moscow denies deliberately firing on civilians and says all its targets are military.
However, there is a high chance of Russian longer-range weaponry missing their intended targets and causing civilian casualties because Moscow is increasingly using long-range air-defence systems to compensate for a shortage of ground-attack missiles, according to British military intelligence.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin and Saudi Crown Prince talk oil
US Embassy interviews 600 students to reduce visa backlog
Four killed, 50 hurt in road accidents on Friday
69 shops, house gutted by fire in Rangamati
Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says
35 more hospitalised with dengue fever
Plan to take next steps on power cuts in a week
2 dead, 620 new cases of C-19


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft