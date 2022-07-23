Video
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:42 AM
Home Front Page

35 more hospitalised with dengue fever

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

There has been a sharp increase in dengue cases in the city. The photo was taken from Mugda General Hospital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded 35 more patients hospitalized with dengue fever in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
Among them, 34 were hospitalized in Dhaka and one outside the capital.
A total of 2,014 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country so far this year. Of them, 1,733patients returned home after
recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 276. Of them, 215 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 61 are receiving it outside the capital.  
This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease stands at five.
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue
patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.


