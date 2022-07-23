Organic, natural foods keep people free from Covid-19, claim farmers

A group of farmers from different parts of the country have revealed that they have not been infected with the Covid- 19 or many other infectious diseases because of their natural food habits and the practice of agro-ecology-organic farming.

These farmers believe that their organic fruits and vegetables had played a positive role during Covid- pandemic and in post- pandemic situation boosting their immune system.

However, very recently, The Daily Observer has conducted an investigation to know what are the best practices of agro-farming these marginal farmers had followed during Covid pandemic.

Subhas Chandra Mondal, 52, a marginal farmer in Bangala village of Baldhara Union, under Manikganj district, said that he and his family was not infected with Covid-19 as he cultivated vegetables and crops following organic methods.

Referring to the organic foods that he cultivated during Covid-pandemic, he claimed that all vegetables are totally free from harmful chemicals and pesticides.

"We used vermicompost, cow-dung, and other environment- friendly and sustainable methods which we have learnt from our ancestors. These foods are daily items in our life and those were so during the Covid pandemic," he said.

Justifying his claim, he also noted that he had closely observed the whole situation and the food habit of his other neighbours during pandemic and what possible impact they would face due to consuming foods with fertilizers and pesticides, compared with organic foods others took during the peak pandemic period.

"I saw the practical result with my own eyes that the most people in the first group who consumed foods produced with harmful chemical and pesticides, were infected with Covid-19, but those like us, who had had organic foods were free from Covid infection," he claimed.

Subhas said his agro farming includes vegetables, such as gourds, pumpkin, brinjal, potato, lemon, cucumber, green chili and many more and he has a seed bank of various rice crops, vegetables and fruits.

"I also distribute these seeds to other local farmers to extend the popularity of organic farming," he said.

Talking about his seed bank he said that he preserved some rare rice seeds.

When asked what sort of support they need to extend this organic cultivation, he said that they need subsidy from the government level.

Ambia Akhter, 35, lives in Rajendrapur village of Challisha Union, under Netrokona district, is a popular name with regards to organic farming.

She was also winner of Joyeeta award, by the Local Government Ministry in 2018 for her outstanding performance in agro-ecology, organic farming and for her contribution to women's empowerment.

A mother of two children, Ambia has been an inspirational source for other women in her village, as she motivated them to follow organic farming during Covid lockdown in 2020 by using natural fertilisers, including vermicompost, cow-dung, ashes, rotten leaves and weeds.

Talking to the Daily Observer, she also claimed that none of his family members and also anyone else from his village was infected with the corona virus.

Sharing about vermicompost preparation that led her to be commercially successful, she said such practice requires only cow dung, dry banana trees, rotten leaves and worms.

Sultana Khatun, 30 years old, a woman farmer and an entrepreneur, lives in Bilnapal Para village, under Darshanpara union in Rajshahi district.

She plays an important role in her village as a resource person where she taught local women about agro farming during Covid pandemic by using their local yards during the countrywide long- time lockdown.

One of Sultana's methods is using natural medicinal plants to keep away insects from vegetables instead of spraying harmful pesticides.

Speaking about this method, she said that various leaves including neem, bitter gourd, beans, and smashed mahogany fruits' liquid are being mixed up then later she keeps it in a covered pot for twenty days.

"When it fully mixed up, we used this liquid in our vegetables to keep away insects," said Sultana.

Binodini Munda, 42, a female organic farmer from a marginal ethnic community, lives in Betangi village of Shyamnagar unazila under Satkhira district.

She said that her organic farming not only helps her to be free from Covid infection but also gives her an opportunity to run a seed business in the local market.

"My organic vegetables and seeds had a huge demand during the Covid pandemic. When people witnessed we were not infected, then they began to purchase vegetables from us," said Binodini who exchanges various vegetables seeds among her local community.

Nur A. Khondaker, Assistant FAO Representative (Programme), at Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, said that they have seen the positive impact of organic farming both in terms of human health and soil's nutrients as well.

"Organic farming and foods both play a significant role for human's and soil's health. If our farmers continuously use chemical fertilizers and pesticides in the arable land then the land gradually decreases its productivity and simultaneously it also poses a negative impact on our health", he said.

Famous community- led biodiversity conservation researcher Paval Partha said that agro- based farming had a positive impact during Covid pandemic especially in the rural area both in terms of health and poverty alleviation.

"Our organization Bangladesh Resource Center for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) has conducted research work in various areas of Bangladesh. It found such practices of organic vegetable cultivation especially during Covid pandemic had created rural employment which enhanced women empowerment," he said.

Talking with the Daily Observer about the importance of agro based organic farming, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said that government encourages rural farmers in different parts of the country.

"Government has given stress on cultivating organic farming and has taken various initiatives to motivate farmers including some incentives to adopt organic farming," he said.

However, he also noted that gradually the farmers need to go for these agro-based farming and due to that they are being provided training and encouraged to distribute seeds to the marginal local farmers for organic farming.

Lelin Chowdhury, a Public Health Expert said that they have noticed that people who take organic foods have a high ratio of the immune system.

Because when we eat foods with pesticides and other chemicals, those cause bad impact on our body, destroy the immune system (Cell) that is why very easily it may fall prey to diseases, he added.









