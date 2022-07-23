Video
AL to observe Month of Mourning

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) has called a joint meeting of it secretariat body along with presidents and secretaries of Dhaka North and South city AL and all associate bodies to finalize the programmes of mourning month of August.
The joint meeting will be held today(Saturday) at the
Central Office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 3:30pm.
According to sources, the month of mourning is starting from August 1. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed by assassins with his family on 15th of this month in 1975. Like every year, AL and its affiliated organizations will hold various programmes with due respect and dignity. A month-long programme will be chalked out in the joint meeting.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will chair the meeting. All concerned have been requested to attend the meeting on time following the health hygiene rules.


