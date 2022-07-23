Private univs go unrestrained

Since the Private University Act was established in 1992, private universities have exploded across the nation. However, the government has not taken any disciplinary action, the majority of these universities have operated academic activities by disobeying laws.

People concerned say some of these universities have scant regard for the law and are being run as per the whims of their authorities.

For example, 12 years after beginning operations, private universities must receive a permanent certificate from the government. Only 5 private universities out of the 51 that were founded before 2008 have, however, obtained the necessary documentation by meeting all requirements, including having permanent campuses.

Furthermore, the majority of private universities are hesitant to even hand over their annual audit reports to the relevant authorities.

Only 11 of the 104 currently operational private institutions in the country have all the necessary senior administrators. According to the 47th annual report of the University Grants Commission, which was issued last year, 73 of the remaining institutions have vice chancellors, 22 have pro-vice chancellors, and 54 have treasurers.

The UCG report notes that 12 universities failed to hold any board of trustees meetings in 2021, while 24 failed to hold syndicate meetings, 19 failed to hold academic council meetings and 22 failed to hold finance committee meetings. The law also requires every private university to hold board of trustees, syndicate, academic council and finance committee meetings on a regular basis.

However, the majority of private universities, even reputable ones, disregarded the legislation by hiring more temporary academics than permanent faculty members.

In addition to this, the UGC has blacklisted 13 private universities whose campuses and programmes operate without approval.

Education experts have warned that if the government does not take harsh measures against educational institutions that have broken the law, it will be difficult to provide excellent education and stop anomalies at private colleges.

Surprisingly, the education ministry has failed to take any action against the private universities that are not in compliance. Additionally, it appears that the UGC did not fulfill its responsibility to enforce rules at private universities.

Bangladeshi educator and Former UGC chairman Prof Dr Abdul Mannan, former vice-chancellor of University of Chittagong, told the government need to be strict on the aspect of private universities education system in the country, which is why the present situation of the private universities is not good at all.





