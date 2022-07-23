Prices of charger electronic items increase on excuse of power crisis



A shop of rechargeable electric fans and lights is filled with new products as the frequent power cuts boost business for different kinds of rechargeable household equipment. The photo was taken from Baitul-Mukarram Market in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Traders have increased the price due to the increase in demand. This demand and prices increased in the market after the government announced load shedding for one to two hours to reduce the fuel crisis.

Meanwhile, unscrupulous traders are increasing the price of these products by stocking up the demand. The Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection has announced regular raids in the market to prevent price hikes.

Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection Director General AHM Sofikuzzaman said that chargers have increased the prices of lights and fans, which is completely unethical. The prices of the products that are in the stores or in stock of the shopkeepers have not increased. In this way, our campaign against taking hostages and cheating people will continue.

Meanwhile, traders said the company has also hiked prices due to rising demand. The price is being increased by Tk 200 in the wholesale market every day. The goods are not available even with the order. Also canceling previous orders. In the last one week, the price of charger fan has increased from Tk 700 to Tk 2,000.

On last few days, the capital's Baitul Mukarram market is seen, people are flocking to buy charger lights and fans to avoid load shedding in the intense heat. Electronics products shops are more crowded than any other shops in Baitul Mukarram Market.

Talking to customers, it is known that they are buying charger fans, lights, power banks to charge mobile phones to avoid extreme heat and load shedding.

On the other hand, people with better financial status are buying IPS. As soon as the market opened in the morning, these electronics shops saw a rush of buyers. Shopkeepers comment on increasing the price due to demand, as importers have increased the price of the product, they are also forced to sell at a higher price.

The manager of the electronics store in the capital of the market Ibrahim said importers have increased the price of every product after the announced load shedding.

Earlier, if he wanted five cartons of goods, he would give them that. And now if you want five cartons of goods, give one carton. Goods are not available even with high prices. Because of this, we have to sell the goods at a higher price.

In two weeks, the price of some products has increased by Tk 1000. A Chinese charger fan was Tk 3,000 six months ago, now it has to be sold for Tk 4,200 to Tk 5,000.

Anisul Islam, a street shopkeeper outside Baitul Mukarram, told the Daily Observer, sales had increased over the past few days. But the price has not increased much. Although the prices of electronics major products have increased, the prices of small products have not increased so much. His shop has products ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 4500.

Hanif Mridha Sujan of Best Electronics and Crockeries Garden in Shanir Akhra of the capital this correspondent that people have gone crazy for charger fans. But not all showrooms have fans. There are only a handful. Meanwhile, the price of fans has also increased by Tk 700 to Tk 800.

He said, "The previous wholesale rate of 12 inch fans was Tk 2,550, now it has to be bought for Tk 2,950. I have sold a 12 inch Sharif Smart Fan forTh 3,200."

He also said that daily Tk 300 to Tk 400 people are coming looking for Charger fans. But there are no fans in the market.

Gaziul Hasan, a resident of the capital's Maniknagar area, bought charger lights and fans from there. He said, load shedding every day, including a lot of heat. Children suffer a lot at home. That's why I came to buy fans and lights. But the price is a bit high. Still have to buy.

Depending on the size, the charger fan is being sold from Tk 500 to Tk 5000 a in the market. Besides, different types of charger lights are being sold at different prices.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury is the energy adviser to the Prime Minister said on Monday about the decision of area-based load shedding due to power crisis. He said load shedding can be up to two hours a day. At the same time, petrol pumps will be closed for one day a week. The decision has come into effect locally from Tuesday. Of course, this is a temporary decision.

He said that the world will return to its previous position when the situation is over.

















