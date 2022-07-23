Video
Despite duty cut, import, rice price go up by Tk 300 per 50kg bag  

No change in edible oil price in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM July 22: Despite reduction in Customs duties and private sector import, rice price has increased by Tk 300 per bag of 50 kg in the port city.
According to trading circle, on Thursday in the wholesale markets in Khatunganj and Chaktai, a 50 kg bag of Zirashail is selling at Tk 3,600, while it was sold at Tk 3,200 per bag last week, Coarse (Atap) is now selling at Tk 2,200, while it was sold at Tk 1,800 last week.
The trading circle attributed the reasons for the hike to the appreciation of US dollar, fuel price hike, Ukraine-Russia War, price increases of rice in India, etc.
Following the sudden increase of rice prices in the country, the government reduced the duty on rice imports to meet local demand and stabilize the market.
In a statutory regulatory order (SRO) issued on June 23, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) reduced the tariff on rice import from 62.5 per cent to 25 per cent, which will remain effective from June 22 to October 31 this year.
Rising wheat prices and declining imports have pushed up the price of flour in the country and put pressure on rice.
Besides, the government has already issued permits to some 220 importers and traders in private sector to import some 6.53 lakh tonnes of rice against its import target of over 20 lakh tonnes to meet the
local demand of food and controlling rice price in the markets.
The decision of rice import was taken considering volatility in the rice market and price hike during the Boro harvesting season due to crop damages in floods and the aftermath of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.
Of the companies, some 125 importers and traders in the private sector were given permission to import around 2.46 lakh tonnes of rice on July 4 while some 95 more companies were given permission on June 30 to import 4.09 lakh tonnes of rice, according to the Food Ministry.
Of the permitted rice, 5.83 lakh tonnes are non-Basmati boiled rice and rests 70,000 tonnes non-boiled coarse rice.
Meanwhile, the prices of edible oil in Chattogram market remained static despite reduction by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.
Earlier the Association announced to reduce the price of bottled soybean by Tk 14 to 185 per litre. The new prices are loose soybean oil at Tk 166 per litre, bottled soybean oil at Tk 185 per litre, and 5-litre bottled soybean oil at Tk 910 effective from July 21.
According to local market sources, one-litre bottled soybean is now selling at Tk 200 to Tk 205, 5-litre bottled Soybean is selling at Tk 990.


