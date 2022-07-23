Young tourist drowns in Nikli haor

KISHOREGANJ, July 22: A 25-year-old tourist drowned and two others sustained injuries while bathing in the Nikli haor in Kishoreganj on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Akash, a resident of Dhaka.

Fire service sources said the three youths went missing while bathing in the haor around 9am.

On information, firefighters and locals fished out the body of Akash and rescued Tuhin, 25, and Hasib, 26 alive.

"The injured youths are undergoing treatment at Nikli upazila health complex," said Abujar Gifari, station officer of Kishoreganj Fire Service. -UNB