Separate ministry for blue economy proposed

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam has proposed to establish a separate ministry for the blue economy or a separate division under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

He emphasized on the contribution of the blue economy to Bangladesh's future sustainable development endeavors.

While speaking as the chief guest at a seminar, the State Minister emphasized on two specific issues for the sustainable development and proper utilization of the blue economy - resource exploration and resource exploitation.

He also highlighted the importance of knowledge mobilization and conducting research on the subject matter.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organized the hybrid seminar on "Blue Economy and Maritime Security: Bangladesh Perspective" on Thursday.

Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (Retd) Md. Khurshed Alam attended the seminar as a special guest.

BIISS Chairman Kazi Imtiaz Hossain chaired the inaugural session while its Director General Major General Mohammad Maksudur Rahman delivered the welcome remarks. -UNB







