Ctg teen makes Guinness World record stacking most coins into a tower

CHATTOGRAM, Jul 22: A 16-year old named Ayman Mohammad from Chattogram has made it to Guinness World Book of records by stacking most coins into a tower within a minute.

"Ayman Mohammad from Bangladesh achieved the record of stacking most, 75, coins in one minute on March 17, 2022," according to the website ofwww.guinnessworldrecords.com.

Ayman is a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee of Parbati Model High School in Hathazari Upazila this year and son of Md Musa."I started practicing coin stacking to attempt the record motivated by my friends and family after knowing about the record from social media," he said.

Ayman broke the previous record of stacking 71 coins into a tower in a minute held by another Bangladeshi, Nusrat Jahan Nipa, from Barishal.

"After a long preparation when I perfected the skill, I applied to break the previous record on February 25, this year through the official website of Guinness World Book of Records. On March 17 they approved my application and asked to send the video which I did following their instruction. On June 12 they announced the result through mail," said Ayman. -UNB













