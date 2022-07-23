Video
Pakistan HC Calls On FM

Islamabad eases visa system for BD citizens, says envoy

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momin shake hands at a meeting between them at the latters office in Dhaka on Thursday night. photo: observer

Pakistan has liberalised visa system for Bangladeshi citizens by withdrawing all restrictions.
High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui conveyed Islamabad's decision on the visa issue to Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momin when he called on him on Thursday.
The Pakistan High Commissioner hoped that Bangladesh would also reciprocate this gesture of  Pakistan on the visa issue.
During the meeting Pakistan High Commissioner stressed on promoting trade relations between the two countries, according to a press release of Pakistan High Commission.
Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh came under discussion during the meeting.
The High Commissioner recalled efforts of the leadership of Pakistan and Bangladesh for promotion of reconciliation and better relations between the two countries after the tragic events in their shared history.
He paid tribute to their vision and foresight, which helped address all outstanding issues between the two brotherly nations.  The two sides agreed to promote economic relations between the two countries.


